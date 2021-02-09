North Platte organizations among Neb. Dept. of Environment and Energy grant recipients

Two North Platte organizations were recipients of four grants distributed across the state by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy this week.

The funds are designated to fund litter and waste reduction projects, recycling programs and cover costs for scrap tire cleanups and the collection of household hazardous waste, electronic waste and pharmaceuticals.

A total of 144 projects were funded in Nebraska in grants that totaled $6,686,369.

There are 20 projects funded within the area.

“There were many outstanding applications submitted to NDEE this year,” NDEE director Jim Macy said in a media release. “These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction, and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tire.

Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful received three grants. The largest is $87,102 for public education efforts with schools, businesses and organizations on the benefit of buying recycled content products.