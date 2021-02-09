North Platte organizations among Neb. Dept. of Environment and Energy grant recipients

Two North Platte organizations were recipients of four grants distributed across the state by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy this week.
The funds are designated to fund litter and waste reduction projects, recycling programs and cover costs for scrap tire cleanups and the collection of household hazardous waste, electronic waste and pharmaceuticals.
A total of 144 projects were funded in Nebraska in grants that totaled $6,686,369.
There are 20 projects funded within the area.
“There were many outstanding applications submitted to NDEE this year,” NDEE director Jim Macy said in a media release. “These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction, and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tire.
Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful received three grants. The largest is $87,102 for public education efforts with schools, businesses and organizations on the benefit of buying recycled content products.
The organization also received a $33,657 grant to promote and increase recycling in Lincoln County through drop-off, school and business recycling programs. Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful also received $16,314 for the clean-up of 320 miles in Lincoln County.
In addition, All Business & Commercial Recycling LLC in North Platte received a $65,589 grant in funds for equipment to provide recycling pickup services and transportation of hard-to-recycle materials (irrigation pipe, feed tubs, fertilizer tanks and corn and grain liners). The grant will also fund plans to collect up to 150,000 tons a month in curbside recycling.
The other area grants awarded are:
» The Custer County Foundation in Broken Bow received $2,775 for 50% reimbursement for the purchase of 19,500 pounds of rubber playground mulch.
» Two organizations in Lexington received three grants. Keep Lexington Beautiful received a $37,133 for public eduction at the Lexington Public Schools on recycling and waste reduction, and for educational programs for the community as well. Keep Lexington Beautiful also received a $12,148 grant for a paper shredding day in the community. In addition, the Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency received $28,509 to fund two household hazardous waste collection days in the community.
» Red Willow County received $351,514 to provide residents with the means to recycle or dispose of hazardous household waste products.
» The Anselmo-Merna Public Schools received $20,200 that covers 25% of a track surface that used 94,000 pounds of crumb rubber.
» The Village of Mullen received $9,700 for a proposed 50-ton scrap tire cleanup in Hooker County and southern Cherry County.
» Keep Keith County Beautiful in Ogallala received three grants for projects. The award included $134,700 for public education on litter reduction through source reduction, recycling right, food waste elimination and sustainable waste management. The organization also received a $3,250 grant for the clean-up of 60 roadside and 25 public acre miles in Keith County, The last grant was $50,995 for litter reduction and recycling at Lake McConaughy, the continuation of school and education programs and the purchase of three recycling trailers.
» Two other Ogallala organizations received grants as well. Western Resources Group received a $120,123 grant for the collection and processing of recyclables in central and western Nebraska. An additional $32,842 grant is for the organization’s expansion into small animal bedding made from recycled cardboard.
The Ogallala Housing Authority received a $637 grant for 50% reimbursement for 5,850 pounds of rubber playground mulch.
» Keep Sidney Beautiful received two grants — one of $24,857 for public education on recycling and waste reduction to schools, youth groups and the community. The grant will also fund virtual education opportunities and efforts for better recycling options in Cheyenne County.
The organization also received a $3,135 grant for the clean up of 18 miles in Cheyenne County.
In addition, the City of Sidney received a $69,479 grant for a proposed 500-ton scrap tire clean-up for Cheyenne, Morrill and Deuel Counties.
» The Upper Loup Natural Resources District in Thedford received $14,000 for its NRD recycling program with materials accepted from Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Logan, Blaine Counties and portions of McPherson, Cherry and Brown Counties.
»The Middle Niobara NRD in Valentine received $53,964 for a proposed 300-ton scrap tire cleanup for Cherry County.
» The Village of Wallace received $21,706 for a proposed 150-ton scrap tire cleanup in Wallace for Lincoln County.