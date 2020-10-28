 Skip to main content
North Platte organizations among those to receive additional relief grants
Three North Platte humanities organizations were among 74 groups sharing an additional $308,956 in Humanities Nebraska relief grants related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest grants were made possible by funding from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment that then was matched by an anonymous donor, Executive Director Chris Sommerich said in a press release.

He said the latest awards are “enabling these local groups to retain staff, pay bills and provide programming as we all find our way forward.”

North Platte’s Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center received $5,000 from Humanities Nebraska’s latest distribution.

The Lincoln County Historical Society received $4,600, while North Platte’s Prairie Arts Center received $2,500.

Other west central Nebraska nonprofit groups sharing in the latest Humanities Nebraska grants are:

» Broken Bow: Custer County Historical Society, $2,500.

» Cozad: Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $4,000.

» Ogallala: Front Street Cowboy Museum, $6,000.

