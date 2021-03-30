North Platte pair shares enduring friendship as they compete in Miss Nebraska, Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen competitions

A love for dance and music became the impetus for a friendship through the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen competitions. That relationship has continued for Emma Wilkinson and Alexandra Thompson.

Wilkinson will be competing in June for the title of Miss Nebraska, and Thompson is in the Outstanding Teen program. They were paired when Wilkinson competed in the Outstanding Teen competition in 2016 and Thompson was selected as her “Princess,” which is similar to the Miss Nebraska Little Sisters program. Both are from North Platte.

“I dance at the Dance Factory and Emma used to dance there as well,” Thompson said. “We’d do little mini-recitals in class and during the big recitals, I would go watch her.”

Thompson said she thought Wilkinson was a beautiful dancer.

“I don’t know how old she was, she was so young, but I was 17,” Wilkinson said. “We went to the same dance studio growing up and her mother taught at the dance studio, so I’ve known her for some time.”

On March 20, five years later, the young women competed in their respective programs in La Vista.