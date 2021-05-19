North Platte park and cemetery supervisor recognized for tree-planting efforts

Longtime North Platte park and cemetery supervisor Lyle Minshull has received a statewide award for his years of encouraging tree planting throughout the city and state.

Minshull received the Dave Mooter Legacy Award during the recent 2021 Nebraska Community Forestry Conference and Tree City USA awards ceremony. It was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mooter Award goes to people whose “lessons, actions, dedication and love for trees has been instilled and carried on by all who know or knew that person, present or posthumous,” according to the award’s criteria.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth nominated Minshull, saying he “has dedicated his service and love of trees to the entire state of Nebraska” during his more than 30 years overseeing North Platte’s parks.

Minshull has enhanced the city’s memorial tree program, started a tree nursery and ensured “a variety of native and non-native trees within the city parks system,” Groseth said in his nomination statement.

He noted Minshull’s advice to local and state tree-planting efforts as a member of the North Platte Tree Board and the Nebraska Community Forestry Council. The latter group cosponsors the Mooter Award with the Nebraska Forest Service.