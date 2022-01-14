North Platte pastor takes on role at Episcopal Church of Our Savior

The Episcopal Church of Our Savior navigated ministry without a pastor for a little more than two years.

The search came all the way back home, as the Rev. Steve Meysing was already in North Platte. He took over the lead role and is looking forward to working together with the local congregation.

“This is a great place, these are amazing people,” Meysing said. “I can’t believe God said, Meysing, it’s right under your nose, you don’t have to move.”

Meysing is from Chicago, but his mom is from Wild Horse Valley northwest of Gothenburg.

“The vast majority of my relatives are from there to Broken Bow to North Platte,” Meysing said. “I have known this area all my life.”

He said he came back to faith as an adult in his senior year of college.

“I went to a concert the night before my Swedish language final to hear a guy from Sweden do a concert,” Meysing said. “I got to hear the Gospel as never before. Just good old-timey hymns and singalongs and what not. That’s when everything got launched again.”

Music that can move people is important to him.