North Platte Pet Food Pantry, like human counterparts, sees increased demand for help during pandemic

While the distribution center is the main contributor, Kubart said the pantry also relies on financial and product donations from local businesses and individuals.

Shortly after the pantry doors opened Monday, a couple stopped to donate bags of dog food as well as a container after they recently lost their pet.

“We rely on every contribution that we get and it is appreciated,” Kubart said.

The need for the pantry has grown in the seven years since it has been open.

“We have people who will come in and tell us that they will go without food before they let their pets” go without, Kubart said. “We are here to help people provide for their pets. That’s important to people and I think that’s even more the case right now.

“(Pets) are such a source of support and comfort to people. If they feel they are able to provide for their pets’ basic needs, it might help them feel a little bit better with everything else that is going on right now. Maybe it will give them a little more peace in their own lives.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.