North Platte Pickleball leaders thank City Council for support during information agenda item

Kibbon said in his pre-meeting memo that the pickleball group would ask the council to “consider supporting the capital campaign for the project.” Council action would follow if and when private fundraising succeeds, he said.

But Baldridge and Wood barely touched on details of the Cody Park project, briefly holding up a drawing of their plan that was duplicated in the agenda book.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council members asked no questions and made no statements after the group’s presentation.

Baldridge said after the meeting that North Platte Pickleball already has gotten a good start on raising its share.

The group has received a $10,000 grant from the Union Pacific Railroad and $12,500 approved Monday by Lincoln County commissioners from county lodging tax proceeds.

“It’s just a matter of making sure we have the right (court) design for our community and what the mayor and the council want,” Baldridge said.

In other business, the council gave 6-0 first-round approval to an ordinance setting new boundaries for the city’s four council wards after the 2020 census. Councilmen Ty Lucas and Brad Garrick were absent.