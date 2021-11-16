North Platte Pickleball leaders thank City Council for support during information agenda item

Leaders of North Platte’s burgeoning pickleball movement Tuesday thanked the City Council for past support as they look to add more courts at a second city park.
North Platte Pickleball leaders Barb Baldridge and Kevin Wood touted their sport’s health benefits and growing popularity during an information-only agenda item on possible renovations at Cody Park’s Kirkman Tennis Courts.
“We want to continue to be your welcome mat” for pickleball fans throughout the country, Baldridge said.
This year’s construction of four permanent pickleball courts at Memorial Park “is paying off in volumes,” including a successful debut tournament during Nebraskaland Days, she said.
Tuesday’s online agenda book included a draft schematic of a plan to rebuild two of the complex’s eight tennis courts, replace four others with nine pickleball courts and remove the last two for future expansion.
The city would cover half of the plan’s projected $300,000 cost, with the rest coming from private fundraising, according to a memorandum by City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
Baldridge said “we’re filling the courts on a daily basis” at Memorial Park, with playing interest also brisk at available indoor sites for playing during the winter.
She said their 120-member club, which has grown tenfold in 18 months, needs more outdoor courts to keep expanding tournaments and cater to players traveling the country looking for courts.
Kibbon said in his pre-meeting memo that the pickleball group would ask the council to “consider supporting the capital campaign for the project.” Council action would follow if and when private fundraising succeeds, he said.
But Baldridge and Wood barely touched on details of the Cody Park project, briefly holding up a drawing of their plan that was duplicated in the agenda book.
Council members asked no questions and made no statements after the group’s presentation.
Baldridge said after the meeting that North Platte Pickleball already has gotten a good start on raising its share.
The group has received a $10,000 grant from the Union Pacific Railroad and $12,500 approved Monday by Lincoln County commissioners from county lodging tax proceeds.
“It’s just a matter of making sure we have the right (court) design for our community and what the mayor and the council want,” Baldridge said.
In other business, the council gave 6-0 first-round approval to an ordinance setting new boundaries for the city’s four council wards after the 2020 census. Councilmen Ty Lucas and Brad Garrick were absent.
The redistricting plan by gWorks of Omaha makes minor changes to the boundaries and doesn’t change the geographic orientation of the wards.
Council members will vote again on the ordinance Dec. 7 and 21, though they could decide to waive one of those votes.
New ward boundaries must be in place by year’s end for the 2022 elections, for which candidates can file starting Jan. 5.
Council members also:
» Gave 6-0 final approval to a rezoning ordinance affecting a 6,300-square-foot lot at 406 West F St. Owner Marcus Doughty will double an existing duplex into a fourplex.
» Approved a $3.24 million bid to repave 14 city streets by Western Engineering Co. Inc. West Front Street, B Street and the Canteen District portion of East Fourth Street are among streets in line for resurfacing.
» Approved a seven-item “consent agenda” that included three purchase agreements for Electric Department vehicles and appointments of Tia McGuire and George Haws to the North Platte Tree Board.