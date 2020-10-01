North Platte pickleball tournament postponed

Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, the North Platte Pickleball Club has postponed its first Platte Valley Paddle Battle. The pickleball tournament at Memorial Park had been scheduled for Saturday.

“We want to reassure the community that the club is taking every step to keep teams safe and just don’t want to take any chances,” organizers said in a press release from the North Platte Area Sports Commission.

The group hopes to sponsor an indoor tournament in December instead.

All teams that have registered and paid fees will be contacted via phone. For further questions, contact Barb at 308-520-1613.