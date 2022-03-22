North Platte Planning Commission advances update to zoning codes that includes mobile home updates

North Platte Planning Commission members made a few last tweaks to their proposed residential zoning updates before sending them to the City Council Tuesday.

The final package, advanced 7-0, includes an extra avenue for upgrading mobile homes on a single-family lot where the home’s owner also owns the lot.

Such mobile homes on single lots will continue to be allowed as “nonconforming” uses if the council April 5 approves reducing the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three.

The draft proposal previewed at a Feb. 3 council work session said such homes’ owners would have to seek council permission to replace their mobile home with another.

That will remain the only option should the owner wish to replace one older mobile home with another, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told panel members.

The updates advanced to the council now say they also could do so with a permit — without going to the council — if the “new” mobile home meets four requirements:

» It would have to have a pitched roof with a minimum vertical rise of 2½ inches for each 1 foot of horizontal run.

» Exterior materials would have to be “of a color, material and scale” comparable to those of site-built single-family homes.

» The mobile home would have to have its wheels, axles and “removable towing apparatus” removed.

» It would have to meet standards for mobile homes in existing city codes.

Planning Commission members also specified that recreational vehicle parks must be on land “under single ownership” and be at least 1 acre in size.

No one spoke at a public hearing before the panel voted to forward its plan to the council after several months’ work.

Council members will hold their own hearing and first-round debate April 5 on the package, which would be presented as an ordinance.

The updates would need three “yes” votes from the council unless it decides to waive one or two rounds of debate.

