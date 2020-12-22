North Platte Planning Commission advances Viaero cell-phone tower proposal to City Council

The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday advanced a proposed cell-phone tower near North Platte High School after paying tribute to its suddenly departed senior member.
The panel observed a moment of silence for longtime North Platte private appraiser Jim Bain, 84, who died Tuesday morning at Great Plains Health.
Bain, whose funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, joined the Planning Commission in 2011. His wife, Michelle, is administrative assistant to city Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
Chairwoman Marilyn McGahan, who joined the panel a year after Bain, noted in brief remarks that they sat next to each other throughout their eight years as members.
“I found him to have a great deal of wisdom and knowledge of the city of North Platte,” said McGahan, now the commission’s senior member as well as its leader.
“He had a great sense of fairness that I appreciate. And he was honest,” she said. “I do have to say I will miss him a great deal.”
Bain’s death opens another seat on the nine-member Planning Commission for new Mayor Brandon Kelliher to fill.
David Fudge, confirmed by the City Council Dec. 15 to succeed Brent Barker, attended his first meeting Tuesday. Lee Davies was absent.
The remaining seven Planning Commission members voted 6-1, with Andrew Jett opposed, to recommend council approval of a conditional use permit so Viaero Wireless can build a 60-foot-tall tower at 1220 West A St.
It would be built behind the former Jazzercise building, at the intersection of West A and Circle Drive, which Viaero intends to buy from owners Sheridan and Collette Sauer.
Though the property falls within a B-1 “neighborhood commercial” district, it also lies near single-family residential areas.
Chris Riha of Grand Island, Viaero’s site acquisition manager, said a tower at that site would improve its coverage inside homes in that part of North Platte.
Competing cell-phone provider Verizon Wireless has a nearby tower on the northeast end of NPHS’ Bauer Field. The North Platte school board approved that cell tower in September 2012 to replace a light pole.
Riha said Viaero likely would install related electrical equipment in the former Jazzercise building, which also could become a Viaero retail store or be leased to another business.
Viaero intends to install an “aesthetic pole” to blend in better with the neighborhood, he said, adding that the provider doesn’t need a light or security camera and would be willing to install a privacy fence.
Panel member Travis Herdt wrote the three latter suggestions into his successful motion to grant the cell-tower permit. The City Council will take it up Jan. 19 after a public hearing.
Viaero’s conditions weren’t enough for Johnna Arensdorf, who owns a home occupied by her mother-in-law at 1215 West B St.
Arensdorf, who said she personally had breast cancer 12 years ago, mainly cited cancer fears from cell-signal RF radiation often raised by cell-tower foes.
“Why is my health and the health of the residents at 1215 West A not being taken into consideration?” said Arensdorf, who lives at 902 W. Philip Ave.
She decried a provision in the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996 that bars cities from denying permission for cell towers based solely on potential health effects.
“This act gives power to business and takes away the rights and the voice of others,” Arensdorf said. “But you as a planning commission do have a voice.”
She also asked why Viaero couldn’t simply attach an antenna to the Verizon tower at Bauer Field if it needs to improve its coverage.
That takes permission from the tower’s owner, which isn’t always forthcoming if it belongs to a competing cell provider, Riha replied.
Clark said North Platte Public Schools wrote the city that it has “some reservations” about the proposed Viaero tower’s nearness to Verizon’s.
Linda Deaver, 1221 West B St., submitted a letter joining Arensdorf in opposing the permit. Deaver couldn’t attend Tuesday due to illness, Clark said.
In other business, the Planning Commission advanced a proposed land-use amendment and rezoning request from Kirk and Tyann Nansel for three properties near West Front Street and Grant Avenue.
The couple, which owns a vacant lot at 619 N. Grant Ave. and controls rental homes at 614 and 617 N. Grant, want to rezone them to I-1 light industrial.
A lot they own at 620 N. Grant already has I-1 zoning and isn’t included in the requests, Kirk Nansel told the planning panel.
Extending that zoning to their other lots would let him keep a temporary storage equipment container at 619 N. Grant and possibly redevelop the rental-home lots in time.
Though he’s considering “an experimental hydroponic greenhouse” at 619 N. Grant, it could be quite some time before that happens, Kirk Nansel said.
Panel members voted 7-0 to recommend the land-use change and rezoning request. The council will decide the fate of both after public hearings Jan. 19.