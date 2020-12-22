North Platte Planning Commission advances Viaero cell-phone tower proposal to City Council

Panel member Travis Herdt wrote the three latter suggestions into his successful motion to grant the cell-tower permit. The City Council will take it up Jan. 19 after a public hearing.

Viaero’s conditions weren’t enough for Johnna Arensdorf, who owns a home occupied by her mother-in-law at 1215 West B St.

Arensdorf, who said she personally had breast cancer 12 years ago, mainly cited cancer fears from cell-signal RF radiation often raised by cell-tower foes.

“Why is my health and the health of the residents at 1215 West A not being taken into consideration?” said Arensdorf, who lives at 902 W. Philip Ave.

She decried a provision in the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996 that bars cities from denying permission for cell towers based solely on potential health effects.

“This act gives power to business and takes away the rights and the voice of others,” Arensdorf said. “But you as a planning commission do have a voice.”

She also asked why Viaero couldn’t simply attach an antenna to the Verizon tower at Bauer Field if it needs to improve its coverage.