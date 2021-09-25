North Platte Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment to consider plan to double brick duplex along Willow Street

A proposal to double a brick duplex roughly kitty-corner from North Platte’s McKinley Education Center will be considered Tuesday by both the city’s Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment.

The five-member adjustment board will consider a related variance at 8:30 a.m., with the Planning Commission taking up a rezoning request at its 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting.

Both meetings will be held in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the Planning Commission session also livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

For a link to the latter, visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

M. Doughty LLC, which owns the duplex at 406 West F St., wants to add two units to the east on vacant land on the 6,300-square-foot lot.

The resulting fourplex would face both West F and South Willow streets, with the expanded portion sitting southwest of McKinley across the intersection.

The property’s residential zoning needs to be changed from R-2 to R-3 to permit the expansion, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a city memorandum.