North Platte Planning Commission endorses zoning change for former church

North Platte Planning Commission members gave their blessing Tuesday night to a half-dozen other proposals headed for City Council public hearings and votes April 6.

Besides backing the initial steps toward redeveloping the Platte River Mall, the planning panel endorsed H-1 hospital zoning for the former First Assembly of God properties northwest of Great Plains Health.

New Life Church, the city’s current Assemblies of God congregation, asked for the change to better enable them to sell the church site at 808 W. Philip Ave. and associated property at 805 W. Reid Ave.

Real estate agent Robert Stefka said New Life, which recently completed its move into the Francis Square building at 601 E. Francis St., has been unable to find a congregation interested in the First Assembly building.

Though it still could be sold as a church, hospital zoning could make it more marketable for medical-office uses, Stefka told Planning Commission members.

Retired City Engineer Tom Werblow, who lives nearby at 816 S. Elm St., said neighbors are concerned about the rezoning because H-1 zoning could also allow restaurants or a funeral-home crematorium.