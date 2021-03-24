North Platte Planning Commission endorses zoning change for former church

North Platte Planning Commission members gave their blessing Tuesday night to a half-dozen other proposals headed for City Council public hearings and votes April 6.
Besides backing the initial steps toward redeveloping the Platte River Mall, the planning panel endorsed H-1 hospital zoning for the former First Assembly of God properties northwest of Great Plains Health.
New Life Church, the city’s current Assemblies of God congregation, asked for the change to better enable them to sell the church site at 808 W. Philip Ave. and associated property at 805 W. Reid Ave.
Real estate agent Robert Stefka said New Life, which recently completed its move into the Francis Square building at 601 E. Francis St., has been unable to find a congregation interested in the First Assembly building.
Though it still could be sold as a church, hospital zoning could make it more marketable for medical-office uses, Stefka told Planning Commission members.
Retired City Engineer Tom Werblow, who lives nearby at 816 S. Elm St., said neighbors are concerned about the rezoning because H-1 zoning could also allow restaurants or a funeral-home crematorium.
Such uses could increase traffic on Philip and Oak, Werblow said, adding that the city has considered a traffic light there in the past.
Members Tristen Winder and Travis Herdt, who both live near the former church, said they believe church or medical uses are the site’s most likely uses.
The Planning Commission also endorsed a separate New Life application for a conditional use permit to add three apartments atop the Francis Square building.
They’d be rented out as ordinary apartments, Stefka said, noting the site’s proximity to South Platte Terrace to its west.
In other business, the Planning Commission:
» Recommended an after-the-fact conditional use permit for Jason and Kayla Jensen, 206 N. Jeffers St., who said they inadvertently added living quarters inside their Enzo Athletic Performance building without seeking a building permit for that feature.
Commission members attached a condition that the Jensens must also pass city inspections, which could require them to undo some of their work for access to plumbing and electrical lines.
The couple also faces penalties for neglecting to get a building permit before adding living quarters, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
» Endorsed the language of a proposed city ordinance setting lighting standards for parking lots that wouldn’t disturb residents in nearby homes. The panel worked on the language at previous meetings.
» Backed a conditional-use permit application by Wilkinson Development Inc. and The Salvation Army to indefinitely keep a storage container near the latter’s Family Store at 410 E. Leota St.
» Listened to current City Engineer Brent Burklund present the 2020-21 city one- and six-year road plan, which the City Council approved March 16.
» Learned that Herdt will be resigning from the commission due to taking a new job in Omaha. Member Lee Davies will take his place as the panel’s liaison to the Lincoln County Planning Commission.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for North Platte appraiser Jeff Bain as the panel’s replacement for his late father, Jim.