North Platte Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment lend support to duplex addition

Members of two North Platte city boards Tuesday lent their support to a plan to double a brick duplex roughly kitty-corner from the McKinley Education Center.
The City Council will decide the fate of M. Doughty LLC’s proposal Oct. 19 after the actions by the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.
Marcus Doughty of North Platte, who owns the existing duplex at 406 West F St., wants to add two units to its east on the vacant part of its 6,300-square-foot lot.
Once finished, the resulting fourplex would face both West F and South Willow streets. McKinley lies across the intersection to the northeast.
Planning Commission members Tuesday evening voted 7-0 after a public hearing to recommend the council change the Doughty lot’s zoning from R-2 to R-3. The latter zoning is needed to allow multifamily housing.
Panel member Emily Wurl recused herself because her husband, North Platte lawyer Brock Wurl, has done legal work for Doughty. Fellow member Lee Davies was absent Tuesday.
The Board of Adjustment, meeting Tuesday morning, voted to approve variances to the setbacks that otherwise would be shorter than city code allows.
That panel’s vote imposed a condition that Doughty supply four off-street parking spaces on the site. The successful Planning Commission motion by member David Fudge repeated that condition.
City codes typically require 1½ parking spaces for each unit in a multifamily dwelling, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said. On-street parking also would be available along West F Street, though not on South Willow.
Also Tuesday, the Planning Commission recommended the council vacate a 20-foot-wide city access easement between Paul Wyman’s two lots at 1321 and 1401 E. Second St.
Clark said the city easement originally was granted for access to a garage on the 1321 E. Second lot. Wyman wants to replace it with a private easement for the same purpose, she said.
The planning panel’s 8-0 vote attached a condition that Wyman supply the private easement to the city before the council takes up his request Oct. 19.
The city doesn’t currently use its easement on the site, Clark said.