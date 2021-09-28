North Platte Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment lend support to duplex addition

Members of two North Platte city boards Tuesday lent their support to a plan to double a brick duplex roughly kitty-corner from the McKinley Education Center.

The City Council will decide the fate of M. Doughty LLC’s proposal Oct. 19 after the actions by the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.

Marcus Doughty of North Platte, who owns the existing duplex at 406 West F St., wants to add two units to its east on the vacant part of its 6,300-square-foot lot.

Once finished, the resulting fourplex would face both West F and South Willow streets. McKinley lies across the intersection to the northeast.

Planning Commission members Tuesday evening voted 7-0 after a public hearing to recommend the council change the Doughty lot’s zoning from R-2 to R-3. The latter zoning is needed to allow multifamily housing.

Panel member Emily Wurl recused herself because her husband, North Platte lawyer Brock Wurl, has done legal work for Doughty. Fellow member Lee Davies was absent Tuesday.

The Board of Adjustment, meeting Tuesday morning, voted to approve variances to the setbacks that otherwise would be shorter than city code allows.