North Platte City Council members will decide the fate Sept. 5 of a couple’s plan to turn a one-time church near Westfield Shopping Center into a rental hall for events.

Submission of an operational plan for the renamed Old Church Hall at 2200 Anna Ave. won a 7-2 Planning Commission recommendation Tuesday to rezone the former St. Paul Lutheran Church and parsonage.

The panel had tabled Scott and Melinda Standage’s request July 25 after several neighbors objected to the rezoning, citing possible increases in traffic and late-night noise.

Neighbors accounted for most of the nearly 40 people at Tuesday’s meeting, which took about 15 minutes to forward the Standages’ request to the council.

No new public comments were accepted Tuesday because the July 25 hearing closed that night. Planning Commission Chairman David Fudge reminded the audience that the council will hold another public hearing before it votes Sept. 5.

A two-page document outlining how Old Church Hall would be operated was made a condition of the panel’s recommendation on a 9-0 preliminary vote. The Standages submitted the document after last month’s hearing.

It notes that the former Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregation had often hosted weddings, wedding and baby showers, family reunions and Christmas parties.

“Our business plan is to repurpose this property into a for-profit banquet hall that will host the same type of events,” the couple wrote. The parsonage would be rented out as a house, they added.

Old Church Hall, built in 1956, would be available for events between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. If patrons and guests linger, the Standages wrote, the event sponsor will be charged $200 for each hour after 11 p.m. until the hall is vacated.

An event coordinator will require a walkthrough before and after each event, and the property will have constant video security, the plan says.

It adds that Old Church Hall won’t provide or serve alcohol and patrons who want to do so must provide proof of bartender certification and liability insurance.

“It is contrary to a successful business plan that these venues would be managed in a way that would decrease their attractiveness to the family-oriented customer in either appearance or activity,” the Standages wrote.

But their revised plan wasn’t enough to win full Planning Commission support. Members Kathleen Matthews and Glenn Van Velson voted “no,” with the latter repeating a question he said a neighbor had asked him to relay.

“Imagine that you lived right behind this proposed change of use,” said Van Velson, the panel’s newest member. “Would you want this to be approved?”

Commission member Emily Wurl said she grew up near a different, busy North Platte church where youth activities would continue until 9 or 10 p.m.

“It was loud, and it was a busy church. And that was OK,” Wurl said. “I get that there’s a difference here, but I also look at that it was a church building historically. I’m excited that somebody’s taken on this building and is going to see that it’s kept up.”

Jeff Bain, who voted “no” with Fudge on a related city land-use plan amendment July 25, said the Standages’ detailed plan made him feel better about backing it.

“There’s always the possibility something’s going to go awry in every situation, but I don’t see that in this situation it’s always going to be loud and obnoxious,” Bain said.

Fudge also voted Tuesday to recommend City Council approval, as did Lee Davies, Kurt McKeone, Nelson Jett, Angie Forbes and Wurl.