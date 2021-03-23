North Platte Planning Commission endorses 'blighted' study for old lagoons

With the prospect of an 875-employee meatpacking plant in the background, the North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday recommended declaring its would-be site and other land along Newberry Access eligible for tax increment financing.
The panel’s 7-0 vote capped a 2½-hour meeting featuring public hearing comments from 19 people mostly worried about or opposed to Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to build atop a retired city sewer lagoon.
More than 50 people jammed the City Hall council chamber for the session, with more listening from the hallway and untold others watching the meeting on YouTube.
Planning Commission members also endorsed a half-dozen proposals unrelated to the beef plant, including preliminary steps toward redeveloping the Platte River Mall complex.
All those measures, as well as the question of adopting Hanna:Keelan Associates’ “substandard and blighted” study of the Newberry strip, will receive City Council public hearings and votes April 6.
The significance of TIF eligibility for the land on Newberry’s east side from Interstate 80 nearly to U.S. Highway 30 became clearer when Sustainable Beef announced its plans at a Thursday press conference.
Two former lagoons next to North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant — one south, the other east — are included in the strip, which the City Council rezoned for heavy industrial use Sept. 15.
Sustainable Beef would build a nearly $300 million plant atop the dried-up lagoon south of the wastewater plant. TIF aid would help offset costs of raising the site 4 to 5 feet, firm CEO David Briggs said Thursday.
State law requires a study such as Hanna:Keelan’s to determine whether a proposed area meets definitions in state law to be declared “substandard” and “blighted.”
“A strong presence” of all but three of the 16 conditions described in the law can be found throughout the Newberry strip, Hanna:Keelan senior planner Keith Carl said via Zoom.
If the council adopts his firm’s study, property taxes generated by any increase in the site’s taxable value would be used for up to 15 years to pay back eligible infrastructure costs.
The ex-sewer lagoon currently has zero taxable value because it’s owned by the city, which would be asked to sell it to Sustainable Beef for the packing plant.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Marilyn McGahan reminded the overflow crowd that Tuesday’s meeting was only about whether the Newberry strip qualifies for TIF eligibility — not whether the beef plant should go there.
The time to discuss the latter will be if and when the council approves TIF status and a project seeking TIF assistance on the site is formally proposed, said McGahan and Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
The earliest that could take place would be the planning panel’s next meeting April 27, Clark said.
Most residents speaking at the meeting still found ways to express their displeasure with bringing a packing plant to town.
Several who live or own land southeast of the old lagoons said such a plant would ruin their enjoyment of the wildlife-rich river stretches and wetlands near the Platte River forks.
Others asked whether city, state or federal officials would take steps to ensure a beef plant wouldn’t cause lasting environmental damage.
Agencies with interests in those matters would be contacted once a formal project has been presented to the city, Clark said.
For more details of Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, please read Thursday’s Telegraph or visit nptelegraph.com.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.