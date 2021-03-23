North Platte Planning Commission endorses 'blighted' study for old lagoons

Sustainable Beef would build a nearly $300 million plant atop the dried-up lagoon south of the wastewater plant. TIF aid would help offset costs of raising the site 4 to 5 feet, firm CEO David Briggs said Thursday.

State law requires a study such as Hanna:Keelan’s to determine whether a proposed area meets definitions in state law to be declared “substandard” and “blighted.”

“A strong presence” of all but three of the 16 conditions described in the law can be found throughout the Newberry strip, Hanna:Keelan senior planner Keith Carl said via Zoom.

If the council adopts his firm’s study, property taxes generated by any increase in the site’s taxable value would be used for up to 15 years to pay back eligible infrastructure costs.

The ex-sewer lagoon currently has zero taxable value because it’s owned by the city, which would be asked to sell it to Sustainable Beef for the packing plant.

Planning Commission Chairwoman Marilyn McGahan reminded the overflow crowd that Tuesday’s meeting was only about whether the Newberry strip qualifies for TIF eligibility — not whether the beef plant should go there.