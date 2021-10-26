 Skip to main content
North Platte Planning Commission endorses items related to property development
North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday evening endorsed a trio of items related to a couple’s plans to develop their properties west of Menards as residential lots.

Earlier in the day, the city’s Board of Adjustment granted an unrelated request for a setback variance for a storage building to be built north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Members of the planning panel held public hearings before recommending City Council approval Nov. 16 of a land-use plan amendment, rezoning request and replat to enable Carl and Darlene Maline’s plans for lots at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St.

Those lots currently have A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning and need to be rezoned to R-1 residential for homes to be built there, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

The Malines’ proposed replat would result in three residential lots rather than two, she added. The current lots are unconnected to each other.

Council members will hold their own public hearings next month on the land-use plan and an ordinance to make the rezoning change.

The ordinance would require three “yes” votes to be adopted unless the council would choose to waive one or more readings.

Board of Adjustment members, meeting Tuesday morning, held a public hearing before agreeing to let Harvey Benes maintain a 5-foot setback for the side yards of a 40-by-100-foot storage building he wants to build at 801 N. Miles Ave.

Though that’s half the 10-foot setback under current zoning regulations, Benes said a 5-foot setback would be consistent with other buildings north of his lot.

A 10-foot setback also would have limited the width of Benes’ proposed building to 30 feet, Clark said in a memorandum.

