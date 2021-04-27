North Platte Planning Commission endorses mall redevelopment plan, including TIF and EAA

The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday unanimously endorsed Platte River Mall’s redevelopment plan as a top economic development leader said the 49-year-old shopping center’s survival likely hangs in the balance.
The panel’s 9-0 vote sends the $74.95 million plan’s requests for tax increment financing and a temporary 1.95% “occupation tax” on mall purchases to the Community Redevelopment Authority Thursday and the City Council in May.
They account for all but $1 million of what would be a three-part, $16.63 million package of city help, with the rest coming from a two-stage forgivable loan from the Quality Growth Fund.
But the loan from QGF’s reserved sales taxes — which the council will consider May 4 — is the only piece involving current city funds, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
For new owners Rev Development LLC of Lincoln to have a chance to collect the rest, he said, they have to bring in the retail businesses and restaurants local and regional shoppers want but don’t have.
North Platte residents, Person said, can let the mall continue to fade away or give Rev partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez the chance to restore its shrinking sales-tax base and North Platte’s regional trade luster.
“I think our community should wholly and fully embrace this as an opportunity that we may never see again,” he said during a lightly attended public hearing.
Without the QGF loan, TIF and the occupation tax — the latter of which would not be collected outside the 28-acre mall — “the chance of attracting another developer to do this is highly, highly unlikely,” he said.
Works and Hernandez plan to convert the main mall into a strip mall, tear down three of four current outbuildings and build a four-story apartment-commercial structure among 11 new outbuildings.
Several Planning Commission members expressed enthusiasm during and after the mall plan’s 20-minute hearing.
“Every now and again, you get one of these (projects) you need to throw the kitchen sink at,” member David Fudge said in offering the motion recommending council approval.
Colleague Tristen Winder urged North Platte residents to recognize the chance to restore the 1972 mall as a drawing card throughout west central Nebraska and even into northwest Kansas.
The potential retail impact from Rev’s plan “is much larger than the (immediate) region that we represent,” he said. “I’m excited for this development proposal.”
After sending Rev’s mall plan to the CRA — which will consider it at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall — the Planning Commission voted 9-0 to recommend council approval of the final project plat.
The panel also endorsed an unrelated conditional use permit for Douglas and Sharla Willard to add living quarters to their planned storage building at 4022 W. Highway 83.
At its previous meeting March 23, commission members kicked off the mall plan’s City Hall journey by backing an ordinance to consolidate the mall’s zoning into a single “planned business district.”
Council members advanced the rezoning ordinance at both of their April meetings, while the QGF Citizens Review Committee backed Rev’s $1 million loan request last week.
Those initial votes set up the following steps in the coming weeks:
» The CRA Thursday will review the Planning Commission’s action and the mall plan’s “cost-benefit analysis” before deciding whether to recommend council approval, Chairman Mike Jacobson said.
» Next up will be next Tuesday’s council meeting, which will include at least two mall-related agenda items: a final vote on the rezoning ordinance and a decision on whether to grant Rev’s QGF loan.
» It’s unclear when council members will consider a separate ordinance allowing North Platte to use Nebraska’s 14-year-old “enhanced employment area” law in town.
The mall complex has to be declared an EEA for the proposed occupation tax to be collected there. Like the rezoning ordinance, an EEA ordinance would need up to three “yes” votes from the council.
Rev hopes to recoup $7.51 million of its infrastructure costs from the EEA tax — over no more than 20 years — and another $8.12 million over up to 15 years from increased mall property taxes through TIF.
» The mall’s actual redevelopment plan would need only one positive vote from the council. That vote likely would come May 18, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Tuesday.
Former Councilwoman Dixie Francis asked at Tuesday’s hearing when mall businesses would have to start collecting the EEA tax if it’s approved.
Works said current mall businesses wouldn’t begin collecting the extra 1.95% tax until Jan. 1. Future tenants would start collecting it once they open, he said.
All would continue to collect the existing 5.5% state and 1.5% city sales taxes, just like businesses outside the mall whose patrons wouldn’t face the EEA tax.
Items exempt from sales taxes statewide — notably groceries — would also be exempt from the EEA tax, Works said.
Neither the revitalized mall’s apartment nor commercial tenants would pay the EEA tax, he said. Market-rate apartments are planned on the top floors of the new four-story mixed-use structure.
