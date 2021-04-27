North Platte Planning Commission endorses mall redevelopment plan, including TIF and EEA

“I think our community should wholly and fully embrace this as an opportunity that we may never see again,” he said during a lightly attended public hearing.

Without the QGF loan, TIF and the occupation tax — the latter of which would not be collected outside the 28-acre mall — “the chance of attracting another developer to do this is highly, highly unlikely,” he said.

Works and Hernandez plan to convert the main mall into a strip mall, tear down three of four current outbuildings and build a four-story apartment-commercial structure among 11 new outbuildings.

Several Planning Commission members expressed enthusiasm during and after the mall plan’s 20-minute hearing.

“Every now and again, you get one of these (projects) you need to throw the kitchen sink at,” member David Fudge said in offering the motion recommending council approval.

Colleague Tristen Winder urged North Platte residents to recognize the chance to restore the 1972 mall as a drawing card throughout west central Nebraska and even into northwest Kansas.

The potential retail impact from Rev’s plan “is much larger than the (immediate) region that we represent,” he said. “I’m excited for this development proposal.”