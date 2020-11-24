North Platte Planning Commission endorses splitting lot; council to vote on it Dec. 15

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday evening endorsed splitting a lot at East E Street and Bailey Avenue and allowing a joint office and living quarters at West 11th and Sycamore streets.

Both proposals will appear on the Dec. 15 City Council agenda for final action, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said after the meeting.

The lot split would create separate lots for a multifamily home at 309 East E St. and a single-family home just to its east.

The latter cannot be sold separately in the future otherwise, Clark said. The city’s Board of Adjustment Tuesday morning approved variances accounting for the two homes’ existing setbacks.

No one spoke in person at a public hearing on James Hassett’s application for a conditional use permit allowing him to live in and run his rental business from an aged house at 211 W. 11th St.

Hassett’s application says he would use a metal building just north of the home for storage. A story in Sunday’s Telegraph incorrectly described the respective uses for the two buildings.

Though the home is in dilapidated condition, Hassett’s application says he plans to rehabilitate it in order to live and work there, Clark said.