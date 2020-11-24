North Platte Planning Commission endorses splitting lot; council to vote on it Dec. 15

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday evening endorsed splitting a lot at East E Street and Bailey Avenue and allowing a joint office and living quarters at West 11th and Sycamore streets.
Both proposals will appear on the Dec. 15 City Council agenda for final action, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said after the meeting.
The lot split would create separate lots for a multifamily home at 309 East E St. and a single-family home just to its east.
The latter cannot be sold separately in the future otherwise, Clark said. The city’s Board of Adjustment Tuesday morning approved variances accounting for the two homes’ existing setbacks.
No one spoke in person at a public hearing on James Hassett’s application for a conditional use permit allowing him to live in and run his rental business from an aged house at 211 W. 11th St.
Hassett’s application says he would use a metal building just north of the home for storage. A story in Sunday’s Telegraph incorrectly described the respective uses for the two buildings.
Though the home is in dilapidated condition, Hassett’s application says he plans to rehabilitate it in order to live and work there, Clark said.
Planning Commission members also discussed whether to propose an ordinance enabling city staff members to waive landscaping standards in unusual situations. No action was taken.
Clark and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said the city’s requirement of 10 feet of landscaping in front of a building doesn’t always make sense for some industrial properties.
At certain intersections fronting West Front Street, that much landscaping on two sides of a property can quickly eat up space an industrial business needs for getting vehicles in and out, they said.
Clark and Kibbon suggested an ordinance allowing a panel of three staffers — both of them and City Engineer Brent Burklund — to waive the 10-foot landscaping requirement. The City Council would have to agree to rewrite current ordinances.
At present, an industrial property owner wanting to be excused from the landscaping requirement has to ask the Board of Adjustment for a variance.
Under their idea, Clark said, the adjustment board still would have the last word if someone appealed a waiver. That panel already hears all appeals of staff decisions regarding building projects.
