North Platte Planning Commission gives support to conditional use permit for proposed horse track

Brian and Breann Becker said their family’s Hastings track never could put enough purse money in for more racing days before voters allowed casinos to be added at tracks.

Having a casino will make that possible, they said, adding they plan to add one in Hastings and also ramp up to 30 racing days there and in Gering if the state commission agrees.

“We’re not going to be at one race a year, either in Hastings or here,” Brian Becker said.

Breann Becker, general manager of the Hastings track, said Nebraska has 80,000 registered quarter horses but only 390 thoroughbreds.

She predicted that the existing eastern Nebraska thoroughbred tracks will need casinos more than her family’s tracks will over time.

“You’re going to see some of these (thoroughbred) tracks go down, and there’s only five of them,” she said.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said the chamber seriously explored a quarter horse track in a 1986 study but concluded there wasn’t enough financial backing available.

“We know the political reality is there’s going to be something built west of Grand Island,” Person said.