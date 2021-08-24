North Platte Planning Commission reccomends for RV spaces to be designated at Rodeo Road mobile home park

The North Platte Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended allowing four RV spaces to be designated in a mobile-home park along Rodeo Road.

Panel members voted 8-0, with Nelson Jett absent, to endorse a conditional use permit for MRN Properties LLC to designate the spaces. The City Council will decide the matter Sept. 7.

The park, owned by Mike Nekuda of North Platte, has an official address of 4004 W. 14th St. but fronts both that street and Rodeo Road.

He expects to cater to seasonal users with the RV spaces, he told commission members. “Sometimes seasonal people are here for a year, sometimes for the summer.”

Panel member David Fudge offered the motion to recommend the conditional use permit, attaching a requirement that no one RV could occupy the same space for more than a year.

Planning Commission members later continued their review of possible updates to residential zoning regulations, focusing on R-3 and R-4 districts.