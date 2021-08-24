 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Planning Commission reccomends for RV spaces to be designated at Rodeo Road mobile home park
0 comments

North Platte Planning Commission reccomends for RV spaces to be designated at Rodeo Road mobile home park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Platte Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended allowing four RV spaces to be designated in a mobile-home park along Rodeo Road.

Panel members voted 8-0, with Nelson Jett absent, to endorse a conditional use permit for MRN Properties LLC to designate the spaces. The City Council will decide the matter Sept. 7.

The park, owned by Mike Nekuda of North Platte, has an official address of 4004 W. 14th St. but fronts both that street and Rodeo Road.

He expects to cater to seasonal users with the RV spaces, he told commission members. “Sometimes seasonal people are here for a year, sometimes for the summer.”

Panel member David Fudge offered the motion to recommend the conditional use permit, attaching a requirement that no one RV could occupy the same space for more than a year.

Planning Commission members later continued their review of possible updates to residential zoning regulations, focusing on R-3 and R-4 districts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Platte woman accused of stealing $11,000 of jewelry
Crime

North Platte woman accused of stealing $11,000 of jewelry

A jeweler in North Platte called the Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had purchased the stolen jewelry July 22 based on the description provided by one of the victims’ family members as well as information on forms when the rings were previously appraised.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News