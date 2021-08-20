North Platte Planning Commission to consider RV spaces, review zoning, but nothing from proposed packing plant

A light North Platte Planning Commission agenda Tuesday won’t include a long-awaited application from Sustainable Beef LLC for tax increment financing for its proposed North Platte meatpacking plant.

Panel members will consider allowing RV spaces in a Rodeo Road mobile-home park during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

They’ll also continue reviewing North Platte’s zoning regulations, focusing on requirements for R-3 and R-4 residential districts. A full package of updates will be presented to the City Council in the future.

Sustainable Beef leaders have said since unveiling their project in March that they’ll ask the city to sell them a retired sewer lagoon and provide TIF assistance to build up the site for construction.

They said at that time they hoped to break ground on their project by Sept. 1. The City Council Aug. 3 granted Sustainable Beef a pair of forgivable $500,000 planning loans from the Quality Growth Fund and the NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund.

But Planning Administrator Judy Clark said last week that project leaders weren’t yet ready to submit their redevelopment agreement.