North Platte Planning Commission to continue discussion on updates to city's zoning regulations Tuesday
top story

North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will review their proposed updates to city residential zoning regulations after considering a replat next to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The panel’s last 2021 meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. Residents who don’t attend may watch remotely on the city’s YouTube channel.

Commission members have discussed over several meetings how to adjust the number and types of residential zoning districts and permitted and conditional uses within them, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.

No action will be taken at Tuesday’s meeting, but the evening’s discussion is expected to be the last before the panel formally considers changes to propose to the City Council, she said.

A current draft of the updates, among other things, would reduce the number of residential districts from four to three while establishing new “suburban residential” and “mobile home residential” districts.

Planning Commission members also will discuss proposed regulations governing recreational vehicle parks, “accessory dwelling” units and nonconforming uses within the various residential districts.

Before they take up the zoning regulations, the panel will consider a proposed replat that would slightly increase the size of a lot at 1221 East E St., next to Our Redeemer’s property.

The church and lot owners Douglas and Trina Malsbury are jointly proposing the replat so the couple can build an accessory structure, Clark said.

The reconfiguration would include a dedicated alley between the Malsburys’ lot and Our Redeemer, she said.

