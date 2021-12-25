North Platte Planning Commission to continue discussion on updates to city's zoning regulations Tuesday

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will review their proposed updates to city residential zoning regulations after considering a replat next to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The panel’s last 2021 meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. Residents who don’t attend may watch remotely on the city’s YouTube channel.

Commission members have discussed over several meetings how to adjust the number and types of residential zoning districts and permitted and conditional uses within them, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.

No action will be taken at Tuesday’s meeting, but the evening’s discussion is expected to be the last before the panel formally considers changes to propose to the City Council, she said.

A current draft of the updates, among other things, would reduce the number of residential districts from four to three while establishing new “suburban residential” and “mobile home residential” districts.

Planning Commission members also will discuss proposed regulations governing recreational vehicle parks, “accessory dwelling” units and nonconforming uses within the various residential districts.