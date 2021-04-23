North Platte Planning Commission to hear Platte River Mall redevelopment plan, request for assistance

Platte River Mall’s redevelopment plan — and the lion’s share of its new owners’ request for city assistance — takes center stage before the North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., features a public hearing on the plan and its requests for tax increment financing and a temporary 1.95% “occupation tax” confined to mall purchases.
After the hearing, the nine-member panel will decide whether to recommend City Council approval of the plan and North Platte Mall LLC’s final subdivision plat.
Rev Development LLC partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez of Lincoln, who bought the 49-year-old mall in November, have presented a $74.95 million plan for a near-total renovation of the 28-acre complex.
The 241,000-square-foot main indoor mall would be gradually transformed into an outward-facing strip mall. Ashley HomeStore would remain, as would the vacant six-plex movie theater under a new operator.
Eleven new outbuildings are planned — led by a four-story apartment-commercial structure near the mall’s west entrance — while existing outbuildings except for Verizon Wireless would eventually be removed.
Existing mall businesses would be encouraged to relocate within the complex. That includes Nebraskaland Tire & Service and Arby’s, both of which would move into newly constructed outbuildings.
The redevelopment plan includes the two largest pieces of a proposed $16.63 million in gradual city aid: $8.12 million through TIF and $7.51 million from the mall-only occupation tax.
Both would be used to help cover needed and widespread infrastructure upgrades at the mall, which opened April 12, 1972.
A separate request for a forgivable $1 million Quality Growth Fund over two years won unanimous endorsement last Tuesday by the QGF Citizens Review Committee.
The QGF loan would upgrade the main mall’s façades and entrances to help attract new businesses. Hy-Vee Food Stores and Target Corp. are among those that have been contacted, Works said last Tuesday.
If the council approves all three types of aid, North Platte would cover about 22.2% of Rev’s costs to realize its redevelopment plan.
To authorize the occupation tax — which would be collected on top of existing 5.5% state and 1.5% city sales taxes — the council would have to declare the mall North Platte’s first-ever “enhanced employment area.”
Several other Nebraska cities have revitalized shopping areas with short-term EEA taxes, notably the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall near Gretna.
Rev has proposed a 20-year maximum life for its mall-only occupation tax. It would go away earlier if the tax collects its $7.51 million target before 20 years pass by.
As always, TIF aid would come from property taxes generated by increases in the mall’s taxable value. That would end after 15 years unless TIF’s full $8.12 million project share is collected earlier than that.
The mall complex was declared “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes in November 1999 as part of a broader study, according to a Planning Department memorandum.
Even so, the mall had 91% occupancy as late as 2015, Rev says in the redevelopment plan to be considered Tuesday.
That figure has fallen to 33%, driven by the departures of longtime mall anchors J.C. Penney in 2017 and Herberger’s in 2018.
Based on the mall’s vacant spaces, its annual sales have fallen from $21 million in 2015 to $8 million today.
That yields average annual city sales-tax losses of $195,000 over the past five years, the redevelopment plan says.
