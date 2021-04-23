North Platte Planning Commission to hear Platte River Mall redevelopment plan, request for assistance

The redevelopment plan includes the two largest pieces of a proposed $16.63 million in gradual city aid: $8.12 million through TIF and $7.51 million from the mall-only occupation tax.

Both would be used to help cover needed and widespread infrastructure upgrades at the mall, which opened April 12, 1972.

A separate request for a forgivable $1 million Quality Growth Fund over two years won unanimous endorsement last Tuesday by the QGF Citizens Review Committee.

The QGF loan would upgrade the main mall’s façades and entrances to help attract new businesses. Hy-Vee Food Stores and Target Corp. are among those that have been contacted, Works said last Tuesday.

If the council approves all three types of aid, North Platte would cover about 22.2% of Rev’s costs to realize its redevelopment plan.

To authorize the occupation tax — which would be collected on top of existing 5.5% state and 1.5% city sales taxes — the council would have to declare the mall North Platte’s first-ever “enhanced employment area.”

Several other Nebraska cities have revitalized shopping areas with short-term EEA taxes, notably the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall near Gretna.