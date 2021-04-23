North Platte Planning Commission to hear public opinion on possible living quarters on Highway 83

In other business Tuesday, the North Platte Planning Commission will take public comments and decide whether to endorse living quarters with a planned building at 4022 W. Highway 83.
Douglas and Sharla Willard, who are buying the 12.5-acre property, want to build a 60-by-100-foot steel equipment storage and repair building for their Willard Hay LLC business.
The couple needs a conditional use permit to attach a 60-foot-square living quarters, according to a Planning Development memorandum.
The property sits near Tractor Supply Co., just north of the intersection of U.S. 83 and Fremont Drive. It has B-2 highway commercial zoning.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first for new members Angie Forbes and Emily Wurl, who respectively succeed recently resigned members Bonnie Kruse and Travis Herdt.
