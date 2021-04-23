 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Planning Commission to hear public opinion on possible living quarters on Highway 83
0 comments

North Platte Planning Commission to hear public opinion on possible living quarters on Highway 83

{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

In other business Tuesday, the North Platte Planning Commission will take public comments and decide whether to endorse living quarters with a planned building at 4022 W. Highway 83.

Douglas and Sharla Willard, who are buying the 12.5-acre property, want to build a 60-by-100-foot steel equipment storage and repair building for their Willard Hay LLC business.

The couple needs a conditional use permit to attach a 60-foot-square living quarters, according to a Planning Development memorandum.

The property sits near Tractor Supply Co., just north of the intersection of U.S. 83 and Fremont Drive. It has B-2 highway commercial zoning.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first for new members Angie Forbes and Emily Wurl, who respectively succeed recently resigned members Bonnie Kruse and Travis Herdt.

More by Todd von Kampen

5 enticing looks at North Platte's history

2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News