North Platte Planning Commission to hear rezoning proposal for new Kwik Stop

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will take up a proposed rezoning of land across from Indian Meadows Golf Course for a future Kwik Stop convenience store.

Panel members also will elect 2021 officers and consider a proposed ordinance on landscaping standards during their 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

KSAP Inc., which already owns and operates six Kwik Stops in North Platte, wants the city to amend its land-use map and adopt B-2 “highway commercial” zoning for a long 95.44-acre strip of land running south from 2420 W. Walker Road.

That strip, which has been under city ownership, lies southeast of Walker’s intersection with Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Indian Meadows sits across Buffalo Bill from the property, which is outside city limits but within the city’s two-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction.

Drawings submitted to the city show the proposed Kwik Stop would sit about 200 feet south of the intersection. It’s currently covered by “construction materials and construction storage piles of aggregate,” KSAP wrote in a letter to the city.