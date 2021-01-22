North Platte Planning Commission to hear rezoning proposal for new Kwik Stop

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will take up a proposed rezoning of land across from Indian Meadows Golf Course for a future Kwik Stop convenience store.
Panel members also will elect 2021 officers and consider a proposed ordinance on landscaping standards during their 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
KSAP Inc., which already owns and operates six Kwik Stops in North Platte, wants the city to amend its land-use map and adopt B-2 “highway commercial” zoning for a long 95.44-acre strip of land running south from 2420 W. Walker Road.
That strip, which has been under city ownership, lies southeast of Walker’s intersection with Buffalo Bill Avenue.
Indian Meadows sits across Buffalo Bill from the property, which is outside city limits but within the city’s two-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction.
Drawings submitted to the city show the proposed Kwik Stop would sit about 200 feet south of the intersection. It’s currently covered by “construction materials and construction storage piles of aggregate,” KSAP wrote in a letter to the city.
The proposed Kwik Stop, the letter continues, would be “almost identical” to the firm’s half-dozen existing ones in North Platte. They’re open 24 hours and sell grocery items, prepared food, fuel and alcohol.
“The (economic) generation of a parcel paying personal property, real estate taxes (and) sales taxes and providing jobs in the area should benefit the citizens and city much better than the present use,” KSAP wrote.
Planning Commission members will hold a public hearing Tuesday on both the land-use amendment and rezoning ordinance. Regardless of their recommendation, the City Council will do likewise later.
The planning panel also will hold a public hearing on its suggested landscaping ordinance, which would give city officials more leeway in requiring landscaping on certain difficult parcels.
Current city ordinances require a minimum of 10 feet of landscaping from streets, though the Development Department can approve “equivalent square footage.”
The proposed change would allow Planning Administrator Judy Clark, City Engineer Brent Burklund and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon to jointly adjust the 10-foot rule “when landscaping is not feasible and landscaping requirements cannot be reasonably met.”
The Planning Commission also will discuss possible future adjustments to the city’s outdoor lighting ordinance for new developments. No action is planned.
Voting for the panel’s 2021 officers will follow that discussion. Marilyn McGahan, the senior member, was elected chairwoman last August after predecessor Greg Wilke’s term expired.