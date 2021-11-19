North Platte Planning Commission to see beef plant's redevelopment plan

Sustainable Beef LLC’s request to buy a former North Platte sewer lagoon and gain $21.5 million in tax increment financing will face its next hurdle Tuesday before the city’s Planning Commission.

The fledgling firm’s proposed redevelopment plan will be the sole agenda item when the nine-member panel convenes at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The Telegraph’s story on the meeting will be available late Tuesday at nptelegraph.com. A print version won’t appear until Thursday’s paper — available Wednesday afternoon — due to press deadlines related to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The city will livestream the meeting on its YouTube channel, available online at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes. A recording of the meeting will be available there afterward.

Planning Commission members will hold a public hearing before deciding whether to recommend that the city sell the old lagoon at Newberry Access and Golden Road for Sustainable Beef’s proposed 875-employee meatpacking plant.

As with other types of proposals it handles, the commission could choose to attach one or more conditions to the redevelopment plan.