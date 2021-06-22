North Platte Planning Commission unanimously recommends partial rezoning for housing

A former North Platte man says a proposed meatpacking plant has energized his dream of using land he still owns here to slice into the local shortage of new homes.
“Back in 2017, I started looking at this. Timing’s everything,” Daniel McKeon said after the Planning Commission unanimously recommended partial rezoning of his 43.13 acres near South Bicentennial and Philip avenues.
The panel also recommended amending the city’s land-use map to accommodate DDM Land Management LLC’s plans to gradually build 100 or more single-family homes and duplexes on the northern two-thirds of the site.
McKeon’s dream was the Planning Commission’s sole business after city officials decided Monday to postpone consideration of a proposed horse track along Interstate 80.
A public hearing and vote on Prospect Enterprises LLC’s conditional use permit were pulled off the agenda at the firm’s request, Chairwoman Marilyn McGahan said.
The City Council July 6 will consider amending the city’s land-use map and hold first-round debate on a rezoning ordinance to enable McKeon’s housing project. A formal subdivision plat would come later.
McKeon, who moved from North Platte to the Odessa area in 2015, is seeking R-3 zoning for his land directly east of Bicentennial between Burlington Boulevard and East E Street.
That type of residential zoning would rule out mobile homes within the development, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
If the council approves the rezoning, McKeon’s southern 10.58 acres fronting East Philip would retain its current I-1 light industrial zoning for possible future businesses.
His full tract lies northwest of the retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC hopes to build an 875-employee processing plant.
City officials are awaiting a formal request to sell the lagoon and provide tax increment financing to raise it 5 feet to hold the beef plant.
But city officials said TIF is not on the table for McKeon’s land, on which the former agriculture teacher said he originally wanted to offer a “show and tell farm” for local students.
With Sustainable Beef on the horizon, four investors — most of whom have experience with housing developments — are forming a corporation with him. Three are from the Denver area, McKeon said.
“If I was made of money, it’d probably have been done already,” he told Planning Commission members.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said he had talked with McKeon several times over the last four years.
“Speaking from a housing standpoint, I think the demand probably has never been greater for several years here,” he said. “I think you could ask any Realtor in town. They’d tell you the same thing.”
The northeast part of McKeon’s would-be housing tract would be a green-space commons area, McKeon said in response to a question from planning panel member Emily Wurl.
“When you have that much housing, you need some kind of a recreation area,” he said. “We thought of that.”
McKeon’s preliminary site plan shows 113 lots for single-family homes or duplexes. The number, size and shape of lots could change before a final subdivision plat is submitted.
The development would be built in three phases, with the second and third stages waiting for the first one to fill, McKeon and Clark said.