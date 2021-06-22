North Platte Planning Commission unanimously recommends partial rezoning for housing

That type of residential zoning would rule out mobile homes within the development, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

If the council approves the rezoning, McKeon’s southern 10.58 acres fronting East Philip would retain its current I-1 light industrial zoning for possible future businesses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His full tract lies northwest of the retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC hopes to build an 875-employee processing plant.

City officials are awaiting a formal request to sell the lagoon and provide tax increment financing to raise it 5 feet to hold the beef plant.

But city officials said TIF is not on the table for McKeon’s land, on which the former agriculture teacher said he originally wanted to offer a “show and tell farm” for local students.

With Sustainable Beef on the horizon, four investors — most of whom have experience with housing developments — are forming a corporation with him. Three are from the Denver area, McKeon said.

“If I was made of money, it’d probably have been done already,” he told Planning Commission members.