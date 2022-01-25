North Platte Planning Commission votes 7-0 to recommend city limits be expanded

Seen that way, he added, annexation comes down to a choice between collecting future property taxes at Lee Bird or none at all.

Land ownership is split between the Airport Authority and the city, meaning it’s exempt from property taxes. The city could collect some sales taxes, especially at the airport restaurant, if Lee Bird is annexed.

If the authority issues bonds to build hangars or other buildings and then leases them, “that user does not pay any property taxes” on the land, buildings or business equipment, Jacobson said.

But if clients lease just the land — probably for 40 years — any buildings and equipment they put atop it would be taxable. Once the land lease runs out, the airport would own the buildings, he said.

NebraskaLand Bank, where Jacobson is founder, president and CEO, pays property taxes on a hangar it built on leased airport land, he said.

With Lee Bird inside city limits, he added, the city could offer TIF — assuming the airport later is declared “substandard and blighted” — to encourage air-park clients to lease land and build on it themselves.