North Platte Planning Commission votes 7-0 to recommend city limits be expanded

Bringing Lee Bird Field into North Platte can be done while accommodating nearby hunting and agricultural activities, Planning Commission members were told Tuesday.
It also offers local governments a chance to collect future property taxes on business improvements at the North Platte Regional Airport, said Mike Jacobson, chairman of the North Platte Airport Authority.
The panel voted 7-0 to recommend city limits be stretched east to bring in nearly 2,000 acres, with the 103-year-old airport accounting for the lion’s share.
Members Lee Davies and Tristen Winder were absent from Tuesday’s initial public hearing and vote in an annexation process expected to last until at least mid-March.
The City Council will hold its own hearing and first-round debate on four annexation ordinances Feb. 15, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said after the panel’s vote.
Each ordinance will deal with a different part of the annexation area, she said. All need three “yes” votes, and state law forbids the council from waiving any votes as it can with most ordinances.
Instead of splitting the annexation area into three parts — each to be covered by a separate ordinance — Clark now is recommending a four-way split, she said.
» The western segment still would cover land owned by businessman Alan Erickson between North Bicentennial Avenue, Orscheln Farm & Home, East Fourth Street and the Union Pacific Railroad.
» Croell Inc.’s sand and gravel plant between the railroad, the North Platte River and U.S. Highway 30 would remain the next segment to the east. It touches city limits at and just east of the East Fourth-Newberry Access intersection.
» The North Platte Regional Airport forms the third segment. It touches Croell’s land but not Erickson’s, Clark noted, meaning Croell’s land must be annexed or Lee Bird can’t come inside city limits.
» Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District land between the airport and the north river now would be annexed under a fourth ordinance, Clark said.
Central holds that land in connection with the operation of its Tri-County diversion dam just east of the Platte River forks.
Mike Drain, Central’s natural resources and compliance manager, said the district doesn’t anticipate opposing annexation but also hasn’t finished reviewing the plan.
No one opposed the annexation at Tuesday’s hearing. But Clark said hunters along the North Platte have voiced concerns because city ordinances forbid discharging firearms inside city limits.
Clark said the city can approve an “overlay district” specifying permitted recreational activities — especially hunting — in that area whether it’s annexed or not.
She plans to present such a proposal at the Planning Commission’s Feb. 22 meeting, she said. If members back it, the council could consider it in March.
Clark said she’s fielded concerns from farmers and a feedlot near the airport that the city’s 2-mile zoning jurisdiction outside its limits would be extended to cover them.
But the council can skip extension entirely or choose to extend it less than 2 miles, she said. Clark has recommended the question be tabled for a year after annexation.
Jacobson offered the first official Airport Authority comments on the annexation, which his board requested in a Sept. 21 letter to the city.
He said access to tax increment financing was an important factor, one that led council members Donna Tryon and Mark Woods to vote against a Jan. 4 council resolution to start the annexation process.
But city leaders hope to add jobs to North Platte’s economy by developing an “industrial air park” on airport land west and south of the terminal, Jacobson said.
Seen that way, he added, annexation comes down to a choice between collecting future property taxes at Lee Bird or none at all.
Land ownership is split between the Airport Authority and the city, meaning it’s exempt from property taxes. The city could collect some sales taxes, especially at the airport restaurant, if Lee Bird is annexed.
If the authority issues bonds to build hangars or other buildings and then leases them, “that user does not pay any property taxes” on the land, buildings or business equipment, Jacobson said.
But if clients lease just the land — probably for 40 years — any buildings and equipment they put atop it would be taxable. Once the land lease runs out, the airport would own the buildings, he said.
NebraskaLand Bank, where Jacobson is founder, president and CEO, pays property taxes on a hangar it built on leased airport land, he said.
With Lee Bird inside city limits, he added, the city could offer TIF — assuming the airport later is declared “substandard and blighted” — to encourage air-park clients to lease land and build on it themselves.
Though TIF would divert building and equipment property taxes for up to 15 years, that leaves 25 years for local governments to collect taxes on them afterward, Jacobson said.
“It seems to make sense to make (the airport) part of the city,” he said. “It’s really up to the City Council whether they want to proceed with it. We’ll operate one way or the other.”
In other business, Planning Commission members:
» Re-elected Marilyn McGahan as their chairwoman and Nelson Jett as vice chairman. McGahan’s last term on the panel expires July 1.
» Learned they’ll be asked to join the City Council in a joint nonvoting “work session” in early February to discuss the Planning Commission’s proposed updates to city residential zoning regulations.
Clark said she wants to ensure council members are fully informed of what’s being proposed, reducing the chance the planning panel would have to start over.
Among other features, the updates would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three while adding new “suburban residential” and “mobile home residential” districts.
