North Platte police add K-9

Officer Daniel Wilkerson and Briggs, a 1½-year-old German shepherd, will comprise the North Platte Police Department’s K-9 unit.  

 Courtesy of North Platte Police Department

The “dog days of summer” hit the North Platte Police Department earlier than normal this year.

Sort of.

The department announced an addition to the staff Thursday morning through its social media accounts.

Briggs, a 1½-year-old German shepherd, will partner with Officer Daniel Wilkerson to form a K-9 unit.

Briggs’ name is a nod to Buffalo Bill Cody’s horse, Brigham, according to the social media post.

Wilkerson and Briggs will be heading to a training program soon for certification before the team is put in service in North Platte.

Briggs and Wilkerson will join a handful of other K-9 units in local law enforcement agencies.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Troop D of the State Patrol each have two K-9 units.

Troopers Michael Rice and James McKain are both paired with Belgian Malinois mixes — Jerry and Lee.

Troop D has had K-9 units since the late 1990s.

Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Schmidt is paired with Bella, a female black Lab, and Deputy Tiffany Wood with Kailah, a female Dutch shepherd.

