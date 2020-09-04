North Platte Police ask for help finding 17-year-old North Platte girl

Law enforcement officers are seeking assistance in finding the location of a 17-year-old North Platte girl.
Aracely Sanchez was reported to have run away from her home on July 30. She is listed at 5-feet-2 inches and 120 pounds and described with brown hair and brown eyes. She does not have a vehicle.
Those with information on the case or similar incidents are encouraged to call the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.
Information can also be given anonymously at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or calling 308-534-8400.
