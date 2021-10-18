North Platte police chief commends Lincoln County Attorney's Office for work during murder trial

North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson offered appreciation at the Lincoln County commissioners meeting Monday for the “outstanding” work the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office did in the recent murder trial of Keith Allen.
Allen was convicted of first-degree murder in the May 22, 2020, shooting of Brett Torres.
Hudson said Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling and Chief Deputy Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick did a great job.
“Through the work of the entire County Attorney’s Office, we were able to get a first-degree murder conviction,” Hudson said. “I don’t think the average person understands how difficult it is to get a first-degree murder conviction.”
Hudson said often a trial is about trying to prove who was the perpetrator.
“In this case we knew the ‘who,’ it was trying to prove the ‘why,’” Hudson said. “The ‘why’ is sometimes much more difficult because it goes to state of mind and a lot of other things.”
Hudson said the cooperation was tremendous, as the Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the County Attorney’s Office all spent every day trying to prove the “why.”
“I sat through a lot of the court hearings last week and the job that Tanya did was unbelievable,” Hudson said, “as far as the closing and countering the defense’s case.”
He told the commissioners the County Attorney’s Office is one of the busiest west of Lincoln.
“The amount of work they do is truly amazing,” Hudson said, “and I just wanted to pass along to you folks our sincere thanks.”
Also Monday, the board accepted a bid from Nebraska Machinery for motor grader blades for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
The sole bid for 380 blades came in at $36,278, which includes 80 7-foot blades at $84.69 each and 300 8-foot blades at $98.34 each. Delivery will be about 60 days from placement of the order.
In other business,
» The county sent out nine letters for bids on the Sarben Guardrail Project and no bids were received, so the item was postponed until further notice.
» The commissioners scheduled 9:45 a.m. Nov. 8 to receive bids for three pickups for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
» The board approved the First Concord administration agreement for health reimbursement arrangements insurance deductible buy-down services.
» Discussion on replacement of a wildlife specialist was postponed because the USDA district supervisor was ill.
» The board received and ordered filed the audit report of Lincoln County ending June 30, 2021, to be filed in the office of the Lincoln County clerk.