North Platte police chief commends Lincoln County Attorney's Office for work during murder trial

North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson offered appreciation at the Lincoln County commissioners meeting Monday for the “outstanding” work the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office did in the recent murder trial of Keith Allen.

Allen was convicted of first-degree murder in the May 22, 2020, shooting of Brett Torres.

Hudson said Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling and Chief Deputy Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick did a great job.

“Through the work of the entire County Attorney’s Office, we were able to get a first-degree murder conviction,” Hudson said. “I don’t think the average person understands how difficult it is to get a first-degree murder conviction.”

Hudson said often a trial is about trying to prove who was the perpetrator.

“In this case we knew the ‘who,’ it was trying to prove the ‘why,’” Hudson said. “The ‘why’ is sometimes much more difficult because it goes to state of mind and a lot of other things.”

Hudson said the cooperation was tremendous, as the Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the County Attorney’s Office all spent every day trying to prove the “why.”