North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson announces plans to retire

After 35 years of dedicated service to his country and municipalities, including the North Platte Police Department, Chief Daniel Hudson has announced his retirement to City Officials. Chief Hudson’s effective date of retirement is planned for November 2, 2021, allowing time for transition with the Police Department before his departure.

Chief Hudson has served as Police Chief for three years after being selected through a nationwide, comprehensive recruitment process in 2018.

The Chief’s efforts have focused on transforming North Platte’s Police Department with an emphasis on character, discipline, transparency and community policing. Chief Hudson has been very active in events throughout the community and has excelled in establishing a positive policing approach.

"I wish Chief Hudson the very best in his retirement. Our community has benefited tremendously from his leadership. We will miss his calm, practical, and friendly approach to our town," said Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

“Chief Hudson has always been upbeat and enthusiastic about the City organization and most notably his force. He will be sorely missed by the City, but I know he is looking forward to the next chapter in his life,” said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.