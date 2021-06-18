North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson announces plans to retire

After 35 years of dedicated service to his country and municipalities, including the North Platte Police Department, Chief Daniel Hudson has announced his retirement to City Officials. Chief Hudson’s effective date of retirement is planned for November 2, 2021, allowing time for transition with the Police Department before his departure.
Chief Hudson has served as Police Chief for three years after being selected through a nationwide, comprehensive recruitment process in 2018.
The Chief’s efforts have focused on transforming North Platte’s Police Department with an emphasis on character, discipline, transparency and community policing. Chief Hudson has been very active in events throughout the community and has excelled in establishing a positive policing approach.
"I wish Chief Hudson the very best in his retirement. Our community has benefited tremendously from his leadership. We will miss his calm, practical, and friendly approach to our town," said Mayor Brandon Kelliher.
“Chief Hudson has always been upbeat and enthusiastic about the City organization and most notably his force. He will be sorely missed by the City, but I know he is looking forward to the next chapter in his life,” said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
Chief Hudson served five years in the United States Marine Corps, his Marine Corps service included assignments to Camp Lejeune, NC, Camp Pendleton, CA, Quantico, VA, American Embassy Tel Aviv, Israel and the American Embassy Kuwait City, Kuwait.
The Chief began his law enforcement career with the City of Los Angeles as a police officer for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Dan promoted through the ranks and worked a variety of assignments in many of Los Angeles’ most diverse neighborhoods over his nearly 26 year LAPD Career. Dan honorably retired from the LAPD on September 30, 2018.
Chief Hudson joined the North Platte Police Department on October 1, 2018.
Chief Hudson earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, Police Management and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, FAA Commercial Helicopter Pilot Rating, graduate of the Sherman Block Leadership Program, and is a graduate of the West Point Leadership Program. Chief Hudson has amassed over 3,000+ hours of certified law enforcement training.
The City will initiate a recruitment process immediately to begin a search for a new chief. The process is anticipated to take several months.