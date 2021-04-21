North Platte Police Chief reflects on how Derek Chauvin case impacts local law enforcement

The impact of the Derek Chauvin case has been felt on law enforcement departments across the country, including locally.
“The reality is this isn’t the first unfortunate incident for our profession, and unfortunately it won’t be the last,” North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson said Wednesday, a day after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted in George Floyd’s death. “(As law enforcement) we need to continue to try and get better and continue to learn from these incidents, to respect the system and respect our communities.”
Hudson said de-escalation has been the buzzword in law enforcement for several years.
“We are never going to live in a world where the police don’t use force when necessary but it’s about de-escalation — using the minimum amount of force that is required,” he said. “That is going to come about through further training and further use of tools in the tool box as far as tactics and less-lethal force go. But it also comes to the other involved parties having to comply with legal and lawful orders.”
The Chauvin case also put a spotlight on law enforcement accountability.
“We have to continue to hold our people responsible, and our people need to hold their partners responsible (in the field),” Hudson said. “Officers need to step in and see things when they see (incidents) going a way they don’t need to.
“Every incident is different and every case the fundamentals are different. We as a profession need to be better across the board at how we handle these scenarios.”
He added that law enforcement’s relationship with the community is a continuing process as well.
“It’s something that we work really hard at (in the department) every day to be the police of the entire community, not just certain sections, and for the city of North Platte,” Hudson said. “We just have to continue to work on those relationships and trust, and continue to make sure our staff has the proper support, training and equipment every day to go out and do our jobs.”