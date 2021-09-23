North Platte Police Department: Cause of death undetermined for woman found Saturday

Police have identified a woman found dead Saturday afternoon as 23-year-old Gabrielle Jurgensen.
Her body was found at a residence in the 1800 block of North Jackson Avenue.
No cause of death has been determined.
Authorities are awaiting results of a autopsy, “which could take weeks,” Investigator John Deal of the North Platte Police Department, said in an email Thursday morning.
Deal added that the investigation remains active and the department will not speculate on whether foul play was involved until the autopsy is completed.
