North Platte Police Department looking for missing teen

The North Platte Police Department is actively looking for 14-year-old Juana Leticia Pablo-Tol, according to a press release.
Juana went missing on Nov. 11, and it is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or who she may be with.
If anyone has any information on Juana’s whereabouts, please contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.