 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Police Department looking for missing teen
0 comments

North Platte Police Department looking for missing teen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Platte Police Department is actively looking for 14-year-old Juana Leticia Pablo-Tol, according to a press release.

Juana went missing on Nov. 11, and it is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or who she may be with.

If anyone has any information on Juana’s whereabouts, please contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.

Juana Leticia Pablo-Tol

Juana Leticia Pablo-Tol

 North Platte Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can urine from settlers help build a moon base?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News