North Platte Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol will participate in annual 'Drive Sober' campaign

As Nebraskans celebrate the holidays and ring in a new year, the state’s law enforcement will be working to keep roads safe.

The North Platte Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are among agencies participating in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“This time of year is full of joy and celebration,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Ensuring that you always have a sober driver is the best way to prevent this holiday season from being remembered for a tragedy.”

The effort runs from Friday through Jan. 1. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime during this operation, thanks in part to a grant for $26,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

In Nebraska during 2020, 6,412 drivers were arrested for DUI and there were 1,534 alcohol-related crashes, which led to 76 deaths and more than 600 additional injuries. So far in 2021, troopers have made more than 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence.