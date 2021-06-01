North Platte Police Department receives grant for AEDs in patrol cars

The North Platte Police Department has been awarded a grant to place automated external defibrillators in its patrol cars.

The funds are part of a $6.4 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to supply AEDs to every Nebraska law enforcement agency as well as Nebraska Game and Parks facilities.

“With this generous gift from the Helmsley Charitable Trust Grant, the North Platte Police Department will be able to provide on the spot lifesaving emergency care to our community,” said Police Chief Dan Hudson. “The addition of an AED in each of our police patrol cars puts this piece of lifesaving technology at the scene of every emergency we respond to.”

The grant, facilitated through the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Public Health, will fund the devices to be placed in law enforcement vehicles in North Platte. The project includes training, which will be held at Mid Plains Community College.

“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We know in Nebraska, first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”