North Platte Police Department 's police chief applicants hail from both coasts, locally

Ten candidates submitted applications to become North Platte’s next police chief.

The pool includes individuals from Florida to California in addition to some local candidates, according to an email from Jillian Heeren, the human resources director for the city of North Platte.

The application deadline was Tuesday in the search for Chief Dan Hudson’s replacement.

Hudson, who was hired in 2018, announced his retirement plans in June. His last day is scheduled to be Nov. 2, about three years to the date he took office.

Hudson was selected from an initial list of roughly 30 candidates.

Heeren said the city’s Civil Service Commission will review the applications and determine who will advance to the next stage in the hiring process.

According to a schedule from the commission, the review process will be completed Sept. 7.

From there, those individuals will be subjected to a Behavioral Personnel Assessment Device test to be completed by Sept. 23.

The Civil Service Commission plans to begin interviews with candidates Oct. 4 and rank the top three applicants for Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

Kelliher then could conduct his own interviews before he presents a name to the City Council for confirmation.

