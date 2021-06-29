 Skip to main content
North Platte Police Department seeks public's help locating teen girl
North Platte Police Department seeks public's help locating teen girl

Sara Smith

Both photos are of Sara Smith, who was last seen about 4 p.m. June 20 in the 300 block of North Sheridan Avenue.

The North Platte Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl.

Sara Smith was last seen about 4 p.m. June 20 in the 300 block of North Sheridan Avenue.

She is described as 5-foot-7 and 220 pounds with brown eyes. Her brown hair was dyed blue at the time she went missing.

Smith was wearing a green shirt, jean shorts and black-and-white Vans shoes.

She might be accompanied by 19-year-old Josh Cortes, police say.

Those who have information on Smith’s location are asked to contact the Police Department at 308-535-6789.

Individuals may also submit anonymous information through lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or at 308-534-8400.

