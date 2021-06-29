North Platte Police Department seeks public's help locating teen girl

The North Platte Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl.
Sara Smith was last seen about 4 p.m. June 20 in the 300 block of North Sheridan Avenue.
She is described as 5-foot-7 and 220 pounds with brown eyes. Her brown hair was dyed blue at the time she went missing.
Smith was wearing a green shirt, jean shorts and black-and-white Vans shoes.
She might be accompanied by 19-year-old Josh Cortes, police say.
Those who have information on Smith’s location are asked to contact the Police Department at 308-535-6789.
Individuals may also submit anonymous information through lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or at 308-534-8400.