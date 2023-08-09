The North Platte Police Department will be taking part in the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign for the Labor Day weekend, which is the symbolic end to the summer travel season.

The campaign is a national effort, with local law enforcement agencies working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

According to NHTSA, 13,384 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2021 — that’s one person every 39 minutes.

During the 2021 Labor Day period, there were 531 crash fatalities nationwide — 41% involved a drunk driver.

"This is why the North Platte Police Department is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it’s a matter of life and death," the agencies said in a press release. "As you head out to festivities during the end of summer and Labor Day weekend, remember: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’”