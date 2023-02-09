The North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to ensure that sex offenders comply with reporting requirements.

The operation is the first of its type, Sheriff Jerome Kramer said.

The U.S. Marshals Office is directing the sex offender compliance operation and reimbursing local law enforcement offices for overtime work. They are directing similar operations across the state, Kramer said.

The Lincoln County operation began Tuesday. Initially, 12 two-person teams made up of sheriff’s deputies and police officers went to approximately 90 residences in North Platte.

Deputies will also make home visits to check on about 10 registered sex offenders who live in the county but outside North Platte.

Registered sex offenders are required by law to report their addresses and other information. The goal of the operation is to ensure that all sex offenders in Lincoln County are providing accurate and up-to-date information.

Intentional acts of noncompliance have led to one arrest, and several others are under investigation, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Also, at least 10 sex offenders in North Platte complied after being ordered to immediately update information or be arrested.