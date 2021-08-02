North Platte police officer retires after nearly 45 years in law enforcement

“I talk about this a lot,” Hudson said to Hoaglund. “It’s leaving your family every single night and coming (to the police station) to be part of our family and to protect the community and our fellow officers.”

Hudson added that as someone in a senior management position, Hoaglund’s job went beyond coming in and handling calls but “worrying about our people, worry about our organization and about the individuals that we touch every day.

“That takes a tremendous toll. I’m sure when you started you had a little less white (hair) and a little more hair. So, we appreciate it. We can’t thank you enough for being here and being part of the organization,”

Hoaglund’s retirement plans consist of focusing on a family farm just south of Brady that he operates with his brother Jeff, a sergeant who has been with the North Platte Police Department for more than 30 years.

He added that he also plans to travel with his wife, Linda, and just spend time with his children and grandchildren. He left the office for the final time about 3 p.m. and said he was just going to celebrate with a family gathering later in the day.

Deputy Police Chief Steve Reeves said Hoaglund was consistent in his approach to the job over the years.

“He was very dedicated,” Reeves said. “He worked every day and worked hard.”

