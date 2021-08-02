North Platte police officer retires after nearly 45 years in law enforcement

A boyhood fandom of the 1970s police drama “Adam-12” helped spark Rich Hoaglund’s nearly 45-year law enforcement career.
The Brady native went from watching the weekly exploits of fictional Los Angeles Police Department officers Pete Malloy and Jim Reed to becoming a cop himself. That career started with a 14-month stretch as a patrol officer in Salina, Kansas, before he returned to Nebraska.
In the North Platte Police Department, he worked his way to sergeant and then lieutenant over the years; he has held the latter rank since 1998. His most recent duty was to lead the department’s patrol division.
On Monday, he celebrated both his 66th birthday and his final shift in the public service field; all but 14 months has been spent in North Platte.
Kendall Allison has been promoted from sergeant as Hoaglund’s replacement in the department.
“My kids asked me if I was happy or sad,” Hoaglund said about the end of his law enforcement career. “My feeling is just that it’s time. I’m proud of what we’ve done here for 40-some years and I wouldn’t do it any different.”
His retirement was celebrated with an afternoon ceremony on the third floor of the North Platte Public Safety Building.
Chief Dan Hudson commended Hoaglund for his dedication over the decades.
“I talk about this a lot,” Hudson said to Hoaglund. “It’s leaving your family every single night and coming (to the police station) to be part of our family and to protect the community and our fellow officers.”
Hudson added that as someone in a senior management position, Hoaglund’s job went beyond coming in and handling calls but “worrying about our people, worry about our organization and about the individuals that we touch every day.
“That takes a tremendous toll. I’m sure when you started you had a little less white (hair) and a little more hair. So, we appreciate it. We can’t thank you enough for being here and being part of the organization,”
Hoaglund’s retirement plans consist of focusing on a family farm just south of Brady that he operates with his brother Jeff, a sergeant who has been with the North Platte Police Department for more than 30 years.
He added that he also plans to travel with his wife, Linda, and just spend time with his children and grandchildren. He left the office for the final time about 3 p.m. and said he was just going to celebrate with a family gathering later in the day.
Deputy Police Chief Steve Reeves said Hoaglund was consistent in his approach to the job over the years.
“He was very dedicated,” Reeves said. “He worked every day and worked hard.”