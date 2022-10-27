North Platte police to install automated license plate reading cameras

The North Platte Police Department will be placing cameras around the city to take pictures of license plates on passing cars.

The automated license plate reading cameras are geared to help reduce and solve property and other crimes in neighborhoods. The devices are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.

The department announced the use of the devices in a media release Thursday.

The cameras, built by Flock Safety, send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a reported stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction. It can also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person, Amber or Silver alert is detected.

“When employed ethically and objectively, the automatic license plate readers are an effective force-multiplying tool for law enforcement”, Police Chief Steve Reeves said in the media release.

The cameras are in use in more than 2,000 cities across 40 states. Law enforcement agencies have reported crime reductions of up to 70% after deploying the cameras in their communities.

“We believe in building strong bonds between law enforcement and the citizens they pledge to protect, and we’re proud to partner with North Platte Police to help them in the pursuit of public safety,” Garrett Langley, the CEO of Flock Safety, said in the media release.