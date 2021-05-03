 Skip to main content
North Platte principal recognized for his work in Grand Island
North Platte principal recognized for his work in Grand Island

Jefferson Elementary Principal Jeff Ellsworth interacts with students. Ellsworth received an award from For the Love of Children Committee in Grand Island for his work as principal at the now-closed Chapman Elementary School in the Grand Island Northwest School District.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Jeff Ellsworth brought an enthusiasm and love for children to his new position in North Platte this school year.

Ellsworth previously served in the Grand Island Northwest School District for 13 years, the last 10 as principal at Chapman Elementary, which closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

His service earned him the Love of the Children Award given out by the For the Love of Children planning committee in Grand Island.

“My staff at (Chapman), we’ve had some rocky roads the last four years at Chapman,” Ellsworth said. “We were always on the verge of closure and just hadn’t had enough (enrollment).”

Ellsworth said he had a great team at Chapman.

“Chapman is a lot like Jefferson, just a lot smaller,” Ellsworth said. “We would just bend over backwards to do whatever we could for those kiddos.”

His staff at Chapman nominated Ellsworth for the award that is sponsored by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Grand Island. In a Facebook video, his former staff shared their appreciation of what he did for the students at Chapman.

“I never met a person that cared so much about people,” Lockwood Preschool teacher Kathy Cochnar said in the video. “It didn’t matter who you are, Jeff’s the person who cares about you.”

The video was shared last week on Facebook. Ellsworth said the last time he checked, it was up to about 5,500 views.

“I’ve got tons of former students in college that have commented on there,” Ellsworth said, “and shared some snippets on there of my career.”

Ellsworth graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1987, then went on to the University of Nebraska at Kearney for his degree.

He and his wife, Sherri, have four children, two boys and two girls.

“This is the first year I have not had one of my own children in my building,” Ellsworth said.

After he was notified that Chapman would close, his search brought him to the position at Jefferson.

“I was looking for a job and this was perfect,” Ellsworth said.

He said he loves pre-K to fifth-grade education.

“My answer to the question about my love for education is that I went to kindergarten and I never left,” Ellsworth said. “My love is definitely this age group.”

Ellsworth said he is here for the long haul.

“A couple alerted me to an open position in Kearney,” Ellsworth said, “and I just said I’m just not interested. I made a commitment here and I’m very happy here. I’ve made all these relationships with these kids.”

The children at Jefferson have learned who their principal is from the interaction he has had with them this school year.

“You can go to any of rooms and ask them, who’s your principal,” Ellsworth said. “They’ll tell you, ‘Mr. E,’ so they know who I am.”

He said he checks in with most of the kids every day.

The Facebook video is at fb.watch/5glqfFGYrE.

