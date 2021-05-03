North Platte principal recognized for his work in Grand Island

The video was shared last week on Facebook. Ellsworth said the last time he checked, it was up to about 5,500 views.

“I’ve got tons of former students in college that have commented on there,” Ellsworth said, “and shared some snippets on there of my career.”

Ellsworth graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1987, then went on to the University of Nebraska at Kearney for his degree.

He and his wife, Sherri, have four children, two boys and two girls.

“This is the first year I have not had one of my own children in my building,” Ellsworth said.

After he was notified that Chapman would close, his search brought him to the position at Jefferson.

“I was looking for a job and this was perfect,” Ellsworth said.

He said he loves pre-K to fifth-grade education.

“My answer to the question about my love for education is that I went to kindergarten and I never left,” Ellsworth said. “My love is definitely this age group.”

Ellsworth said he is here for the long haul.