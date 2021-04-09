North Platte Professional Firefighters Local 831 to host annual tournament benefitting Muscular Dystrophy Association

The North Platte Professional Firefighters Local 831 will host its fourth annual Muscular Dystrophy Association golf tournament April 24 at River’s Edge Golf Course.

Firefighters Justin Brockmoller and Kris Rosenthal have organized the event that averages $2,000 in funds with all proceeds going to MDA. In the past, the organizations across the country hosted a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser, but Brockmoller said they decided to make a change a few years ago.

“Rather than holding up traffic on the corner of Fourth Street and Jeffers, we’ve switched gears and are now doing golf tournaments,” Brockmoller said. “It makes it a little easier on the public.”

The tournament is a four-person scramble with an entry fee of $280 per team that includes greens fee, a cart and lunch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest deal we want to stress is that the tournament is our biggest fundraiser for muscular dystrophy and 100% of the proceeds go to MDA,” Brockmoller said. “Our union does not keep one red cent of the money raised.”

Fire unions across the nation have adopted MDA, Brockmoller said, “so it’s not just our union, it’s a nationwide deal.”

Funds are raised through hole sponsorships, a 50/50 raffle and mulligan sales.