North Platte Professional Firefighters Union 831 collects donations, purchases coats for kids

The North Platte Professional Firefighters Union 831 collected donations and purchased winter coats for elementary students across the region.

This is the third year for the annual event, and union treasurer Scott Ambrose said the group distributed about 300 coats in North Platte and several other area communities.

“I’m extremely humbled by the amount of community support and the number of kids we were able to help, it was amazing,” Ambrose said. “I was kind of skeptical about how much we’d be able to raise this year. The community really stepped up.”

Ambrose said over $3,400 was raised from community members alone.

“This year was kind of unique because we were able to get with Sarah Gentry at ESU 16 and she was able to reach out to some of the rural schools,” Ambrose said.

Coats were distributed to five North Platte schools — Lincoln, Jefferson, Cody, Washington and Buffalo Early Development Center. The other area schools that received coats were Mullen, Tryon, Hershey, Brady, Ogallala, Wallace, Perkins County, Paxton and Stapleton.

“We were able to reach out and help a lot more kids this year,” Ambrose said.