North Platte property owners will get some relief when it comes to property taxes. It just won't be all at once.

That would cut only about 66 cents per month from the homeowners’ monthly mortgage payment (if they pay property taxes that way).

Once the home’s owners do their income taxes, they’ll get an LB 1107 tax credit equivalent to about $5.31 per month.

» The owners of Home 2 will get a net December 2020 tax bill $7.57 less than last year (63 cents per month), plus an income-tax credit under LB 1107 equivalent to about $5.08 per month. They own a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center.

» The two state credits will be worth most in dollars and cents for the owners of Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2.

Because their home’s $285,720 taxable value is nearly triple that of the other two, their December tax bill will be about $24.34 per month lower than last year with the Property Tax Credit Fund discount.

Their LB 1107 income tax credit would be about the equivalent of $13.79 per month under the Legislature’s August estimate.

As local and state leaders prepare for another round of tax-relief debates in the 2021 Legislature, county assessors will be getting ready to start the tax-setting process all over again after New Year’s Day 2021.

Meanwhile, remember that the first half of that brand-new 2020 tax bill must be paid by May 1, 2021, to avoid becoming delinquent. The second half likewise must be paid by Sept. 1, 2021.

