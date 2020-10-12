North Platte property owners will get some relief when it comes to property taxes. It just won't be all at once.

Just one question remains for tax-conscious North Platte property owners after Monday’s final scene of their 2020 “budget season”:
Am I getting property tax relief? Especially after this year’s State Capitol rhetoric?
The answer: Some, though you won’t see it all at once.
The Telegraph’s final “tax tracker” report for this year’s local budget-setting process zeros in on the local impact of state-funded tax credits tied to property taxes.
Lincoln County commissioners Monday ratified 2020 tax rates for all the county’s local governments, which had to set their 2020-21 budgets by Sept. 20 under state law.
Instead of a single property-tax-related credit, Nebraska now has two: the 13-year-old Property Tax Credit Fund and a brand-new credit based on school tax bills in August’s Legislative Bill 1107.
Together, those two credits should produce about a 7.7% break from the pending 2020 gross tax bill for each of the three sample North Platte homes we track each fall.
Please remember, though, that our regular budget-season coverage looks at changes from last year’s gross tax bill to this one. That’s because the state’s tax credits aren’t set before the Sept. 20 budget-setting deadline.
If one starts from 2019’s gross tax bill, our sample homes’ 2020 net tax bills will be about 8.2% lower than if local leaders hadn’t changed their budgets for 2020-21 and the state credits didn’t exist.
Our projected LB 1107 tax credit is based on estimates made for the bill’s Unicameral floor debate and shared with The Telegraph by the office of state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.
The state hasn’t yet announced the official formula for dividing up the new credit, which LB 1107 sets at $125 million statewide for 2020-21. Higher statewide amounts are expected in future years.
In any case, don’t look for both property tax credits on your December tax bill. You’ll only see one of them.
Since its 2007 birth, the Property Tax Credit Fund has been applied as a direct discount on local tax bills — meaning the state sends the amount of that credit to counties to be distributed to local governments.
When you receive your bill for your 2020 taxes (typically paid during 2021), its bottom-line figure will have subtracted the Property Tax Credit Fund discount from your combined “gross” tax bill.
Based on official Nebraska Department of Revenue figures, that will amount to a 5% property tax break for each of The Telegraph’s sample homes.
The new LB 1107 credit, meanwhile, should yield the equivalent of a further 2.7% tax break if August’s floor-debate estimates prove accurate.
But because that new credit applies to income taxes, it won’t come into play until you file your 2020 Nebraska income tax return. Like the federal return, it’s due April 15.
LB 1107 says people who own Nebraska property but aren’t subject to state income taxes will get the school-based tax refund no matter what.
Otherwise, you’ll receive a higher tax refund or pay less to the state than otherwise, depending on your state income tax situation.
That brings us back to the final 2020 property tax picture for The Telegraph’s three sample homes, seen in the accompanying table.
As we saw during our “budget season” updates, each home’s gross tax bill fell by 0.5% from its 2019-20 equivalent. None of their taxable values changed from last year.
Here’s how the tax credits come in:
» December’s tax bill for Home 1, a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks, will get a tax bill $7.90 less than in 2019 once the Property Tax Credit Fund discount is applied on top of their 0.5% “budget season” tax break.
That would cut only about 66 cents per month from the homeowners’ monthly mortgage payment (if they pay property taxes that way).
Once the home’s owners do their income taxes, they’ll get an LB 1107 tax credit equivalent to about $5.31 per month.
» The owners of Home 2 will get a net December 2020 tax bill $7.57 less than last year (63 cents per month), plus an income-tax credit under LB 1107 equivalent to about $5.08 per month. They own a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center.
» The two state credits will be worth most in dollars and cents for the owners of Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2.
Because their home’s $285,720 taxable value is nearly triple that of the other two, their December tax bill will be about $24.34 per month lower than last year with the Property Tax Credit Fund discount.
Their LB 1107 income tax credit would be about the equivalent of $13.79 per month under the Legislature’s August estimate.
As local and state leaders prepare for another round of tax-relief debates in the 2021 Legislature, county assessors will be getting ready to start the tax-setting process all over again after New Year’s Day 2021.
Meanwhile, remember that the first half of that brand-new 2020 tax bill must be paid by May 1, 2021, to avoid becoming delinquent. The second half likewise must be paid by Sept. 1, 2021.
