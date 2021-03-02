 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Library adjusts its COVID-19 policies
The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., has made changes to its COVID-19 policy, according to a press release.

Patrons may now stay in the library as long as they’d like during business hours.

In-person story time for pre-school age children has resumed at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

While the directed health measure allows for 100% occupancy for gatherings, the meeting room occupancy will remain at 50%, or 35 people, to account for social distancing while in the room.

The library’s Creation Station capacity will also remain limited to 20%, or 5 people, due to the size of the room, and masks will be required in the Creation Station.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 308-535-8036.

