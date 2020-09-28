North Platte Public Library begins to return to pre-pandemic operations

The North Platte Public Library will restore more of its pre-COVID-19 services Thursday, though library hours will remain at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Among the latest changes allowed under the state’s latest “directed health measure”:
» The library itself can once again operate at 100% of its building capacity.
» The meeting room can operate at 75% of its rated occupancy, allowing meetings of up to 52 people. All proposed meetings must be approved by Library Director Cecelia Lawrence.
» Visitors no longer need to check in with library staff upon entry, but all must use hand sanitizer before entering the library’s main area.
» Teens Explore for ages 12 to 18 returns, with meetings at 4 p.m. Thursday.
» Story Time for ages 3 to 5 will resume Oct. 13, with sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Wee Read, for children through age 3, will not yet resume.
» Parents uncomfortable with bringing their children to the library should consider the online programming for preschoolers on the library’s Facebook page.
» The Creation Station makerspace is open for certification, training and small-group workshops. Capacity is limited to 20% or five people. Call 308-535-8036, ext. 3320, to make an appointment and learn about other makerspace room modifications.
» Library patrons should plan on staying no longer than two hours. Patrons using computers in the Technology Learning Center can use them once a day for up to an hour. If you need more time, consult the library staff.
Face masks or face shields and social distancing of 6 feet or more continue to be recommended for patrons. Masks are required for library staff members when they work with the public or in a public area.
For more information, call 308-535-8036, ext. 3321.
